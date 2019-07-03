Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its Coty (COTY) Holding; Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 43.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 94,467 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 18.98%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 122,993 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 217,460 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 3.18M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10

Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 160 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 126 reduced and sold stakes in Trimble Navigation LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 220.63 million shares, up from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Trimble Navigation LTD in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 105 Increased: 122 New Position: 38.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.41% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. for 112,595 shares. Agf Investments America Inc. owns 219,942 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Inc. has 2.82% invested in the company for 422,831 shares. The Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Management Llc has invested 2.74% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 320,800 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 654,970 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $122.69 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. It has a 40.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3Gtms Partners with Trimble for Commercial Routing Solutions – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trimble Mapping Solutions Unit Gains Momentum with 3Gtms Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Announces New Insertion Flowmeter and Software for Enabling Utilities to Reduce Non-Revenue Water Loss – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt has invested 1.06% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 2,193 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Highland Capital Management Llc owns 14,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 1,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Co National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 14,801 shares. The New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.11% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 29,853 shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 37,600 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Intll Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 159,886 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,774 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 181,833 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $121.36M for 18.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Coty had 9 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 4 by JP Morgan. Citigroup downgraded the shares of COTY in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral” rating.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider HARF PETER bought $12.40 million.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Coty Stock Tumbled Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Freeport-McMoRan, Coty, and Adaptive Biotechnologies Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.