Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake; Lipocine (LPCN) SI Increased By 143.15%

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 33.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc analyzed 15,392 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)'s stock declined 1.98%. The Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc holds 30,264 shares with $1.36M value, down from 45,656 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 528,877 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500.

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) had an increase of 143.15% in short interest. LPCN's SI was 310,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 143.15% from 127,700 shares previously. With 127,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)'s short sellers to cover LPCN's short positions. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 385,549 shares traded or 278.46% up from the average. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) has risen 37.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.96% the S&P500.

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products using its oral drug delivery technology in the areas of menÂ’s and womenÂ’s health. The company has market cap of $53.17 million. The firm offers a portfolio of proprietary product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is LPCN 1021, an oral testosterone replacement therapy designed for twice-a-day dosing that has completed Phase 3 testing.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Bohley G Frederick, worth $229,995.

