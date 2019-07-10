Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Stake by $35.20 Million; Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined While North Star Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,387 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 1.45 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 400,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850.67 million, down from 10.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 2.59 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 31.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 17,421 shares to 35,531 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 28,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06B for 15.10 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.