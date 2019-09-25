Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding by $5.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Welch Group Increased Position in Chevron (CVX) by $416,888 as Shares Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 238,064 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63 million, up from 234,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 2.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 124,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 4.99 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.25 million, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 24.54 million shares traded or 135.51% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,057 shares to 262,794 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Unit Sr (SPY) by 4,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,734 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.