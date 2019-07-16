Gardner Russo & Gardner Stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) Lowered by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; The Gorman (GRC) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $795,399 as Stock Value Declined

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,134 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 152,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.82. About 173,332 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 18,403 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 36.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.25 per share. FMX’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 30.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 281,227 shares. 9,300 are owned by Bridgeway Mgmt. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.73M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 30,004 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr accumulated 850 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Company owns 4,320 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 10,653 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 28,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Heartland invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Aqr Cap Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,773 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 90,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock.