Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed Its Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) Holding by $476,832; Share Value Declined; Meredith (MDP) Shareholder Edmp Increased Stake

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 132,167 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, down from 137,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.54. About 108,783 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 365,892 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $153M-$158M; 07/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Morning Notes: Bennett, Meredith, Giants, Pats; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME,; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ANNOUNCED HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, PART OF ITS PLAN TO REALIZE BETWEEN $400 TO $500 MLN OF COST SYNERGIES FROM TIME INC; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – FRERER-SCHMIDT WILL BE NEW PUBLISHER OF INSTYLE, WILL ALSO OVERSEE SHAPE; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: Will Not Comment Further Until Potential Agreements Have Been Reached

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Management holds 183,435 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Blair William And Il holds 0% or 15,303 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Co holds 0% or 1,057 shares in its portfolio. Stifel stated it has 4,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 17,537 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com. Nomura Holdings has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Burney stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 38,041 shares. Fiera has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 6,040 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 40,734 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Quantbot Lp reported 4,000 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 291,404 shares.