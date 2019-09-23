Gardner Russo & Gardner Stake in Visa Cl A (V) Decreased by $1.24 Million; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $1.54 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 7,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 512,994 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.03 million, down from 520,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 1.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 222.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 16,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 23,467 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 7,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.95. About 211,500 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72B and $13.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 43,837 shares to 2,620 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,460 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.