Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Unilever Nv Adr (UN) Holding By $58.79 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN)

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Unilever Nv Adr (UN) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 1.01M shares as Unilever Nv Adr (UN)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 13.31 million shares with $775.80 million value, down from 14.32 million last quarter. Unilever Nv Adr now has $159.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 891,570 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London

Among 3 analysts covering Cominar Real Estate (TSE:CUF.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cominar Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by IBC on Friday, March 8 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. See Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) latest ratings:

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12.25 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Upgrade

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and management of commercial real estate properties in the province of Quebec. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. As of May 18, 2006, its portfolio comprised 129 properties in the Greater Montreal and Quebec City areas, consisting of 14 office, 28 retail, and 87 industrial and mixed-use buildings representing approximately 9.7 million square feet of leasable area in the Montreal and Quebec City regions. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.51. About 183,720 shares traded. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.