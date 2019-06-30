Gardner Russo & Gardner Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Has Trimmed by $19.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Qvt Financial LP Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $101. About 773,584 shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 492,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.29M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.37 million, down from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares valued at $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares to 840,375 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 18.30 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.