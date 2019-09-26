Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $5.85 Million as Shares Declined; Newell Brands Com (NWL) Shareholder Green Square Capital Boosted Position by $336,870 as Share Value Declined

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 2.92 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Rating Outlook Has Been Revised to Negative From Stable; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 124,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 4.99M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.25 million, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 25.74M shares traded or 140.21% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv reported 6,133 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. U S Global Invsts Incorporated accumulated 6,890 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Financial Bank & Company Of Newtown stated it has 0.26% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dearborn Prns Ltd Com accumulated 6,079 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,075 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 6.68 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rnc Limited Liability accumulated 669,998 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. 70,565 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs Corp. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 14,132 shares stake. Bbt Capital Management Lc accumulated 5,835 shares or 0.32% of the stock.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72B and $13.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

