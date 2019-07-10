Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stake; Icu Medical (ICUI) Shorts Up By 11.08%

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 91,767 shares as Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 1.85M shares with $372.82 million value, down from 1.94 million last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials now has $14.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.8. About 205,523 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) had an increase of 11.08% in short interest. ICUI’s SI was 485,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.08% from 436,800 shares previously. With 123,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s short sellers to cover ICUI’s short positions. The SI to Icu Medical Inc’s float is 2.55%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $247.2. About 32,181 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI)

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.30M for 18.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan initiated Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 22,442 shares stake. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 15 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 0.21% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 284,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.38% or 263,244 shares. 31,280 are owned by Oppenheimer And Company Inc. Vanguard Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 0.41% stake. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 4,154 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Morgan Stanley reported 0.1% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 26,849 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,791 shares. 3,100 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership. First National Tru accumulated 0.02% or 1,158 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 97.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity. The insider SWINNEY ROBERT S sold 1,500 shares worth $363,285.