Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Holding in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $35.20 Million; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Upped Its Waters (WAT) Position by $2.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $217.27. About 531,230 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 400,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850.67M, down from 10.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 3.45M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 29.49 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.14M shares. Veritas (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.04% or 1,385 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 302,422 shares. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Com invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Birmingham Al holds 4,525 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Miles Capital holds 7,639 shares. St Germain D J Company Incorporated holds 0.05% or 5,445 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 26,141 shares. Rbo Lc has invested 3.99% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sfmg Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 4,607 shares. 3,152 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca). Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sather Fincl holds 0.59% or 32,865 shares. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.99 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Another trade for 27,848 shares valued at $6.28 million was made by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. 2,942 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $673,571 on Monday, January 28. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million worth of stock. The insider Harrington Michael C sold $4.60 million. 708 shares valued at $133,564 were sold by REED JOANN A on Wednesday, January 2. 23,000 shares were sold by King Ian, worth $5.25M on Monday, January 28.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 1,637 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 920 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 60,332 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 140,016 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,018 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 6,172 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,835 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Investments invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Clarkston Capital Prns has 250,058 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 33,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 154,644 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.22% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). California-based Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).