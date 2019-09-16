Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased By $662,232 Its American Express (AXP) Holding; COINSILIUM GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES V (CINGF) Shorts Raised By 4100%

COINSILIUM GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES V (OTCMKTS:CINGF) had an increase of 4100% in short interest. CINGF’s SI was 4,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4100% from 100 shares previously. The stock increased 18.90% or $0.0062 during the last trading session, reaching $0.039. About 500 shares traded. Coinsilium Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CINGF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased American Express (AXP) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 5,384 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 139,430 shares with $17.21 million value, down from 144,814 last quarter. American Express now has $97.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.17. About 2.24M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 17.21% above currents $117.17 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Lc holds 2,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.16 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 4,650 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,175 shares. 2,891 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. American Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 1,982 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.56% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 20.46M shares. Shayne And Ltd holds 3.69% or 45,465 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Llc holds 0.57% or 9,750 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 10,700 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,862 shares. New York-based Eminence LP has invested 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Rech Inc holds 20,060 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.37 million shares.