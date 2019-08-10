Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Its Holding in Crane (CR) by $369,600 as Stock Declined; As Retrophin (RTRX) Market Value Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Position

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 314,257 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 283,070 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,738 shares to 330,738 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 234,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 12.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

