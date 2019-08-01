Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Position in Crane (CR) by $369,600; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Holding

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 277,974 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 65,642 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 71,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34M shares traded or 52.86% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares to 444,640 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 375,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. Cook Donald G bought $24,950 worth of stock.

