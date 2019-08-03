Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position by $18.45 Million as Market Value Rose; As Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stock Value Declined, Aqr Capital Management Lifted Stake by $360,693

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 64.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 20,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 317,204 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 91,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.82M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 685,822 shares traded or 18.49% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Co has 1,969 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Company Llc has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fdx Incorporated owns 3,459 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding, a France-based fund reported 1,274 shares. Moreover, Edgestream Lp has 0.12% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 0.01% or 76 shares. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Eagle Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Riverhead Limited Com owns 4,497 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Com holds 2.9% or 1.85M shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp owns 2.20 million shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 53,621 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 422,458 shares to 212,451 shares, valued at $27.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 52,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

