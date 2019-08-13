Gardner Russo & Gardner Position in Crane (CR) Trimmed by $369,600 as Shares Declined; Anchorage Capital Group Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Cut by $20.40 Million as Stock Rose

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 125,782 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.26 million, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 1.58M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92 million for 12.54 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 20,500 shares. First City Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.64% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company has 810,256 shares. Enterprise Fin Services Corp has 190 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). First Republic Mgmt invested in 19,985 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 30,354 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% stake. Dubuque State Bank Tru accumulated 211 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). 5,450 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Limited Company. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 27,018 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 475 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 21,612 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,161 shares. Loews holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,050 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 85,934 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Company holds 0.06% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 18,319 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Lp holds 0.91% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 935,173 shares. Regions holds 11,794 shares. Citigroup owns 300,480 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 39,871 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 23,784 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Stevens Ltd Partnership owns 8,360 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Llc invested in 4,610 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 61,199 shares.