Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Philip Morris International In (PM) Position By $23.89 Million; American Woodmark (AMWD) Sentiment Is 1.32

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 82 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 62 trimmed and sold equity positions in American Woodmark Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 15.11 million shares, down from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding American Woodmark Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 55 New Position: 27.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 306,336 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 9.32 million shares with $731.72M value, down from 9.62M last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $111.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.94. About 3.73M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

C V Starr & Co Inc holds 31.34% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation for 114,008 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.78 million shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 3.8% invested in the company for 47,687 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.25% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 315,216 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.77M for 12.44 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 57,694 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Woodmark (AMWD) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Share Price Increased 109% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why American Woodmark (AMWD) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) CEO Cary Dunston on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.13 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 34.00% above currents $71.94 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.