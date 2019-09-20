Gardner Russo & Gardner Trimmed By $13.51 Million Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position; Adtran Has 1.26 Sentiment

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 72 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 57 sold and decreased equity positions in Adtran Inc. The funds in our database now own: 42.53 million shares, down from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Adtran Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 46 New Position: 26.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) stake by 3.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 58,720 shares as Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 1.79 million shares with $412.92M value, down from 1.85 million last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials now has $16.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $265.77. About 183,442 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 282,677 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 296,055 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 728,480 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 745,581 shares.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 132,926 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $556.02 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 114.02 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 290.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15 million for 19.31 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $240’s average target is -9.70% below currents $265.77 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.