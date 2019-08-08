Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Its Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Position; Hhr Asset Management Cut Imax (IMAX) Stake by $9.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 20.94 million shares traded or 126.68% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 446,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 352,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 799,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.02. About 253,062 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 03/04/2018 – Imax Reaches Accord With JinYi for 30 More Chinese Theaters; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 07/05/2018 – AMC CEO: TO INTRODUCE IMAX LASER PROJECTION IN 87 U.S LOCATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7,695 shares to 119,448 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,425 shares, and cut its stake in Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

