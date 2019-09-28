Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Its Akorn (AKRX) Holding; ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (ARCVF) Shorts Lowered By 2.59%

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Akorn Inc. (AKRX) stake by 142.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 90,985 shares as Akorn Inc. (AKRX)’s stock rose 34.78%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 154,877 shares with $798,000 value, up from 63,892 last quarter. Akorn Inc. now has $483.13 million valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 1.59 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 22/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn; 23/04/2018 – AKORN: FRESENIUS ATTEMPT TO END TRANSACTION WITHOUT MERIT; 22/04/2018 – Akorn Issues Response to Fresenius Kabi’s Announcement It Is Seeking to Terminate the Merger Agreement; 09/04/2018 – AKRX INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action against Akorn, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA: AKORN, INC. SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT AFTER ITS TERMINATION BY FRESENIUS; 24/04/2018 – S&P: RATING ON AKORN STILL ON WATCH DEVELOPING; 27/03/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AKORN’S AKRX.O SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS OVER INACCURATE 2014 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOT RELATED TO FRESENIUS SE’S PROBE; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers — AKRX; 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CRITICIZES AKORN OVER DATA-INTERGRITY INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Adds Microsemi, Exits Alerian MLP ETF, Cuts Akorn: 13F

ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. ARCVF’s SI was 758,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 779,000 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1084 days are for ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s short sellers to cover ARCVF’s short positions. It closed at $20.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It offers design, management, and consulting solutions for light, heavy, freight, and high-speed rail, as well as bridges and tunnels; planning, design, feasibility studies, and operational enhancements to new airports or the expansion of existing airports; mine development and exploration, transportation and logistics, and distribution services; consulting, design, and program and construction management services for large and complex programs; and planning, design, project and program management for port extensions, upgrades, or new port development. It has a 21.37 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water supply, treatment, management, and conveyance solutions for water boards, municipalities, provinces and states, and central governments, as well as private and public utilities.

