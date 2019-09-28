Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Insmed (INSM) Holding; Ata – American Depositary Shares Each Repres (ATAI) SI Increased By 14.44%

Ata Inc – American Depositary Shares Each Repres (NASDAQ:ATAI) had an increase of 14.44% in short interest. ATAI’s SI was 63,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.44% from 55,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.0689 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6643. About 10,888 shares traded. ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has risen 465.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 465.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ATAI News: 19/03/2018 – ATA Reports Financial Results for Three- and Nine-Month Transition Periods Ended December 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – ATA Members Join President Trump for White House Tax Event; 19/03/2018 – ATA Inc 3Q EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – A&D Medical to Host Expert Panel at ATA 2018; 07/03/2018 ATA Schedules Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Three- and Nine-Month Transition Periods Ended December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 19/03/2018 – ATA INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ATA INC. $0.17; 18/05/2018 – ATA Names HireRight an ATA Corporate Partner; 11/05/2018 – ATA Announces Lytx as ATA Corporate Partner; 10/05/2018 – ATA Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Insmed Inc. (INSM) stake by 55.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 38,360 shares as Insmed Inc. (INSM)’s stock declined 24.70%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 107,210 shares with $2.75 million value, up from 68,850 last quarter. Insmed Inc. now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 819,715 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – INSMED INC – 8-K; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED BY MAC

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed closes stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Sei Invests has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 41,969 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.86% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 842,246 shares. 26,936 were accumulated by Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Clearbridge Llc owns 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Com holds 9,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 70,765 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 111,300 shares. 15,439 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 50,461 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 205,906 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 2,863 shares. 33,654 are held by Proshare Advsr.

More notable recent ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of 299% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ATA Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Apr 10, 2019 : ATAI, AMD, AZN, AAPL, LYG, HUYA, QQQ, TEVA, ALC, LEVI, SQQQ, ERIC – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ATA Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Nasdaq:ATAI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ATA Inc. American Depositary Shares (ATAI) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.