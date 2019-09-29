Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped By $1.10 Million Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position; Shorts at Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Raised By 7.57%

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 10,010 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 143,780 shares with $15.91 million value, up from 133,770 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. now has $6.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2Q View To Rev $260M-$270M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) had an increase of 7.57% in short interest. EBS’s SI was 3.83 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.57% from 3.56 million shares previously. With 476,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)’s short sellers to cover EBS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 305,551 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based First Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 3,690 shares. Water Island Limited Co holds 657,908 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.95% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 30,167 shares. Oakworth accumulated 520 shares. 2,670 are held by Automobile Association. Taconic Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.8% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 90,000 shares. Glazer Cap Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Foundry Partners reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,290 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 630,410 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 140,135 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Carlson Lp owns 230,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $2.21 million were bought by SANGHI STEVE on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 40,162 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 106,398 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 0.07% or 8,705 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 8,213 shares. 16,637 were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Mckinley Ltd Delaware holds 0.26% or 84,640 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 282,255 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 49,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Georgia-based Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C has invested 0.11% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Tower Rech Cap (Trc) stated it has 112 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 369,298 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 16,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 75,306 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.