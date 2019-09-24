Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Boeing Co. (BA) Holding by $1.32 Million; Annex Advisory Services Has Increased Holding in Anthem (ANTM)

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 2,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 6,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $248.19. About 1.68 million shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 2.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reported 1.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 579 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 16,055 shares. Df Dent And owns 884 shares. 6,104 are owned by Blue Chip Ptnrs. Westover Cap Advisors holds 1.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,917 shares. 5,497 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Assoc. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited holds 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,900 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj owns 2,141 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 26,690 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,619 shares. Nomura Asset accumulated 116,552 shares. Blume Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Pure Financial Incorporated has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,340 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.