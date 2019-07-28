Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Market Value Declined; Choate Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Position as Shares Declined

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 89,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,240 shares to 159,550 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,525 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 selling transactions for $17.28 million activity. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. Harris Parker sold $923,058 worth of stock or 6,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Generation Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.26% or 1.09 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 136 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability reported 148 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 257,991 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 1.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,897 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 50,706 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In owns 78,712 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.39% or 12,510 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap invested in 0.29% or 48,852 shares. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,960 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd has invested 1.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Da Davidson & holds 11,413 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 13,894 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 967,508 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $110.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.