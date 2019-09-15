Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake as Shares Rose; Omega Advisors Holds Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 762,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.01M, up from 3.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 6.45M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Undervalued Bank of America Stock Needs to Catch a Break – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest Associates Incorporated reported 170,231 shares stake. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3.01 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 736,054 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 20.00M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 34,459 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 5.21M shares. Philadelphia Tru has invested 2.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ironwood Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,965 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 17.12 million shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virtu Ltd holds 327,201 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.05% or 40,986 shares. Manikay Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.00 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 356,570 shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 42,057 shares to 375,397 shares, valued at $38.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 100 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 22,666 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 160,359 shares. Moreover, Counselors has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 25,858 shares. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 1.11% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nomura Inc reported 135,312 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 669,705 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 45,800 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 127 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.01% or 20,845 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 7.54M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr invested in 23,516 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 222,030 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 50,500 shares.