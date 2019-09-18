Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Trimmed By $3.58 Million Its Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Position; Banc Of California Has 1.45 Sentiment

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) stake by 22.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as Bank Of America Corp. (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 438,498 shares with $12.72M value, down from 566,423 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp. now has $278.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 40.69 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Banc Of California Inc (BANC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 68 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 47 trimmed and sold holdings in Banc Of California Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 49.40 million shares, up from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Banc Of California Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 54 New Position: 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33.42’s average target is 11.85% above currents $29.88 stock price. Bank of America had 14 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Friday, September 6 to “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated reported 6.80M shares. 140,760 are held by Hollencrest Cap. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.58% or 23.16M shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt accumulated 4.55% or 152,246 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes & Commerce Inc has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Arvest State Bank Trust Division reported 920,250 shares. Narwhal, Georgia-based fund reported 20,754 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.82% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.41% or 297,210 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability invested in 1.69M shares. Frontier Investment Management has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Colorado-based Centurylink Inv has invested 1.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Colony Group Ltd Liability Com reported 78,114 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) stake by 155,028 shares to 258,335 valued at $48.51M in 2019Q2. It also upped Akorn Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 239,108 shares and now owns 303,000 shares. Tribune Media Company was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 13.99% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. for 3.40 million shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 1.46 million shares or 8.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seidman Lawrence B has 6.14% invested in the company for 530,323 shares. The New York-based Second Curve Capital Llc has invested 6.07% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 379,300 shares.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $732.17 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 29.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.68M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

