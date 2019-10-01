Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Trimmed by $2.81 Million as Share Value Rose; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Share Value Rose While Stoneridge Investment Partners Decreased by $3.39 Million Its Stake

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 26,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, down from 43,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 2.21M shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 10/05/2018 – FINOS ELECTS IHS MARKIT & CITI EXECUTIVES AS CHAIR & VICE CHAIR; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 90,985 shares to 154,877 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc. by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 21,680 shares. Beach Invest Management Limited Company owns 11,200 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 153,801 shares. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp has invested 7.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 16,696 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 21,498 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust Com. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora owns 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirador Partners Lp has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). South Texas Money holds 2.05% or 686,744 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Management holds 218,619 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.44% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 151,490 are owned by Cumberland Prtn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 2,207 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt Lc owns 44,386 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 21,080 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 212,941 shares. Tci Wealth holds 63 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn reported 3,274 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 180 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 123,900 shares. 48,283 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. C Group A S accumulated 13,801 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 9.38M are held by Fmr Limited Co.

