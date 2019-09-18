Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $660,800; Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Seatown Holdings Cut Its Holding

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 104,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.10 million, down from 194,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 11/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable,’; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 28/03/2018 – Blair Miller: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF DATA PRIOR TO 2014 WILL REVIEW THOUSANDS OF THIRD-PARTY APPS; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 10/04/2018 – Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: A timeline of the data hijacking scandal; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,110 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $297.26. About 538,692 shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.