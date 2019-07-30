Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position By $2.13 Million; Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Sentiment Is 1.2

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 36 funds increased or started new holdings, while 30 decreased and sold their holdings in Sierra Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 7.83 million shares, up from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sierra Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 23 Increased: 26 New Position: 10.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 63.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 3,738 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 9,629 shares with $5.49 million value, up from 5,891 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $61.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $531.64. About 398,897 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $3.94M were sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65M worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. $2.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,359 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 1,343 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 29,189 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 490,954 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs Inc reported 481 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc holds 15,577 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Llc accumulated 83 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,440 shares stake. Hudson Bay Management Lp owns 600 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,860 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 484,749 shares.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Down Despite Q2 Profit Beat – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 45,959 shares to 63,228 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spotify Technology S.A. stake by 2,710 shares and now owns 40,997 shares. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, February 19. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $625 target in Friday, March 15 report.

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 37,946 shares traded or 66.41% up from the average. Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sierra View Local Health Care District, CA at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 5.691 Billion Leones 182-day Bills Mar 14; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -election commission; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sonae Sierra’s National Scale Ratings To Aa2.Br; Outlook Revised To Stable; 31/03/2018 – Sierra Leone heads to the polls to seek successor to Koroma; 27/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Run-off Presidential Election March 31; 26/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Delays Vote Even as Court Rejects Postponement Bid; 04/04/2018 – Sierra Leone ruling party candidate has slim lead in election – partial results; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $400.95 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sierra Bancorp declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $989,561 activity.

Analysts await Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 21.74% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BSRR’s profit will be $8.59 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Sierra Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.