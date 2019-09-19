Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised By $741,460 Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; Hsbc Holdings Plc Raised Domtar (UFS) Stake By $610,236

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 1,415 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 11,044 shares with $5.79 million value, up from 9,629 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $61.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $534.73. About 160,600 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 13,869 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 111,461 shares with $4.96 million value, up from 97,592 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 215,241 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 7,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp owns 20,182 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 219 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 102,372 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs holds 0% or 16,230 shares. Next Grp Inc reported 7,976 shares stake. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co holds 178,731 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Ftb Advsrs has 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 50,663 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 13,718 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 8,964 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 6,046 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 7,971 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Eastman Chemical Co (Call) (NYSE:EMN) stake by 68,200 shares to 46,000 valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shake Shack Inc stake by 20,460 shares and now owns 51,379 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar has $5600 highest and $3900 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 37.48% above currents $34.55 stock price. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of UFS in report on Friday, May 3 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 11.74% above currents $534.73 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Limited invested in 888 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 3,428 shares. 6,528 were reported by Ima Wealth. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,420 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 22,693 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 3,254 shares in its portfolio. 3,726 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 105 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt invested in 23,705 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 1,331 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Franklin accumulated 820,863 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sandler Cap Management reported 10,843 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 363,039 shares. Principal Financial Grp invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).