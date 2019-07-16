Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position In Roper Technologies (ROP) Was Increased; New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Position by $915,575 as Share Price Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $381.37. About 371,041 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 215,139 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,697 shares to 54,065 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,425 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 995 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,553 shares. 22 are held by Captrust Fincl. Pittenger And Anderson owns 14,799 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 9,771 shares. Agf Invs America Incorporated holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 43,758 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California-based Shelton Management has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 20,844 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Salem Invest Counselors reported 12,528 shares stake. Fmr Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc stated it has 825 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 442,240 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K also sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 10,100 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 244,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 113,053 shares. Texas-based Carlson LP has invested 0.1% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.13% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 136,502 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 374,237 shares. Olstein Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.5% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ajo LP stated it has 774,263 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 163,646 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,355 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.