Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position in Citigroup (C) Has Lowered by $2.81 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Condor Capital Management Upped by $840,492 Its Holding

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01M shares traded or 87.64% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares to 41,185 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) by 38,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,792 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.