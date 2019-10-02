Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Position In Boeing Co. (BA) Was Has Lifted; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 12,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 103,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $109.52. About 3.94 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,403 shares to 10,683 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1.