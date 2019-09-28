Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG); Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Cut by $573,605 Its Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 157,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 413,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.19 million, up from 255,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 6,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 4,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 11,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,385 shares to 36,816 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,373 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 10,151 shares to 18,335 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 31,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings.