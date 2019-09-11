Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Maintains Holding in Take (TTWO); Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Cut Its Holding in Borgwarner Com (BWA) as Market Value Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 13,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 53,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 2.18 million shares traded or 60.12% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.67M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,935 shares to 6,773 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco S And P 500 Equal Weig by 20,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Index S And P 500 G (IVW).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $152.64 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ariel Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 1.72M shares or 0.82% of the stock. Cornerstone Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 12,208 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Equity, a California-based fund reported 5,506 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brandywine Invest Management Lc owns 186,580 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 155,545 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 24,269 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 17,341 shares. Axa holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 53,994 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 13,222 shares. 19,922 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Daiwa Secs holds 7,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,556 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc holds 2,728 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,605 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 36,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 87,111 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Company holds 3,050 shares. Mai Capital invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kames Public Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 14,723 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Adage Grp Ltd Llc holds 514,933 shares. Alkeon Capital Llc stated it has 496,022 shares. Cambridge reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,694 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 0.06% or 112,147 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Take-Two (TTWO) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Stocks That Crushed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.