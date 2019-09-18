Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $908,640; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Raised Its Stake by $2.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 31/03/2018 – Trump Says Amazon’s `Post Office Scam’ Must Stop in Fresh Attack; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PRIME-2 RATING TO AMAZON’S NEW COMMERCIAL PAPER; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 199.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 36,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 18,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory accumulated 2,568 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt has 18,859 shares for 4.87% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co has invested 5.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armistice Capital Lc has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 281 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 1,400 shares. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Company stated it has 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,193 are owned by First Heartland Consultants Incorporated. Shikiar Asset holds 7.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,531 shares. 2,097 are held by Hilltop Hldg. Ci, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,692 shares. Parsec Fincl Management Incorporated holds 1,615 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Llc accumulated 1.95% or 49,708 shares. 54,930 were accumulated by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Capital Advsrs Ok has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc. by 6,600 shares to 29,585 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 14,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.8% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Numerixs Investment Techs holds 0.16% or 10,350 shares. 70,590 are owned by North Star Investment Corp. 10,755 are held by Bkd Wealth Llc. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Liability has invested 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Addenda Cap Inc accumulated 54,803 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 636,267 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca stated it has 247,280 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 0.65% or 27,905 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc holds 0% or 18,604 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 0.11% or 5,971 shares. British Columbia Inv, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Meridian Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 13,360 shares.