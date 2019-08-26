Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Its Usg Corp. (USG) Position by $25.06 Million; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Share Value Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position by $422,475

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 25,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, down from 27,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 2,343 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Usg Corp. (USG) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 582,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 971,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.08 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Usg Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 02/05/2018 – USG had in March rejected a $5.9 billion takeover proposal by Knauf, its second-largest shareholder, that valued the wallboard maker at $42 per share; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made Offer for USG at $42 a Share; 12/04/2018 – USG Board Sends Letter to Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Hasn’t Responded to Proposal on USG Stake; 01/05/2018 – $USG board authorizes negotiations with Knauf KG regarding a potential sale of the company; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 5 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 27 shares. 1.42M are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Cambridge Investment Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 16,326 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 73,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Lc invested 4.55% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd has invested 1.07% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 1,225 were accumulated by Sit. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 962 were reported by Paloma Prns Mgmt Company. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma owns 601,341 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 122,213 shares.

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 39,612 shares to 76,620 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. 1,020 shares were bought by GRAF JOHN A, worth $249,234.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdonald Capital Ca holds 32,230 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Weik has 16,150 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Starr Intll Inc owns 93,804 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 4,847 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 0.02% or 15,599 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 334,853 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 530 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 72,966 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 48 shares. 50 were reported by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability. 100 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 127,053 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 2,828 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 685,407 shares.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 482,410 shares to 723,535 shares, valued at $50.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Devices Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 104,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI).