Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $2.81 Million as Market Value Rose; Guardian Investment Management Maintains Position in Bank Amer (BAC)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 16/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 31% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 5,495 shares to 46,492 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AI And A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 1,889 shares. Kempner Mgmt Incorporated invested in 90,535 shares or 4.15% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ballentine Ltd holds 13,846 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.74% or 191,274 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 12.86M shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 14,743 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc has 912,376 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arga Investment Mgmt Lp owns 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 75,935 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 6,498 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 274,820 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 444 shares in its portfolio.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Prosperity Bancshares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 72,249 are owned by Shufro Rose Company Ltd. 16,410 are owned by Iowa Retail Bank. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Incorporated invested 1.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability invested in 36,000 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jones Companies Lllp has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 42,741 shares. Quaker Cap Invests Limited Com invested in 10,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,494 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Tru N A reported 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gould Asset Limited Liability Com Ca accumulated 9,664 shares. Continental Advisors Lc accumulated 2.29% or 139,938 shares. Argi Investment holds 0.05% or 30,116 shares. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited reported 198,713 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Com has 23,941 shares. Blume Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,686 shares.