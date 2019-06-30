Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $2.39 Million; Valuation Declined; As 21Vianet Group (VNET) Stock Value Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Position by $6.27 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 139,627 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 109,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 611,927 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/29/2017: VNET – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of VNET earnings conference call or presentation 17-May-19 12:00am GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42M shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 1,885 shares to 11,595 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware And Twilio Stocks Outperform In A Monopolistic Cloud Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Five9 Inc: Tech Stock Not Fazed By Tech Cold War Could Climb 50% – Profit Confidential” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Inc (FIVN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.