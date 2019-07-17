Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lowered 2U (TWOU) Stake By $2.29 Million; Olin (OLN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased 2U Inc. (TWOU) stake by 46.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 32,782 shares as 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s stock declined 38.30%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 38,211 shares with $2.71 million value, down from 70,993 last quarter. 2U Inc. now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.25. About 644,969 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U Inc. Partner on Three Online Graduate Programs; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 18/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. VP of Program Excellence Named to Washington Business Journal’s 40 Under 40; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Olin had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. See Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) latest ratings:

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 59.46% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "KeyBanc: 2U Poised To Disrupt Higher Education Market – Benzinga" on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "One Thing To Remember About The 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Share Price – Yahoo Finance" published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 1.39M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,678 activity. Shares for $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Olin Announces Closing of Refinancing Transactions – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Olin Announces Pricing Terms of Debt Offering – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.