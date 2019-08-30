Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lifted By $5.04 Million Its Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI) Stake; Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 104,977 shares as Integrated Devices Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 977,013 shares with $47.86M value, up from 872,036 last quarter. Integrated Devices Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 2.66% above currents $95.78 stock price. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 4. See Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) latest ratings:

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Hold New Target: $105 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $100 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95 New Target: $90 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 42,650 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 110 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Fairfax Financial Holding Limited Can holds 27,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 12,820 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3.12M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 48,983 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 18,948 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp stated it has 977,013 shares. Tig Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 8.81% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Signaturefd Llc holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.85 million shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 240 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rambus taps IDTI vet as COO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Integrated Device Technology Enters Oversold Territory (IDTI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,182 shares to 42,201 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 30,381 shares and now owns 6,959 shares. Class C was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 127,745 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Is Transforming The P&C Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Software Announces Ontellus as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $7.68 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 135.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Guidewire Software, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,793 shares. Archon Limited holds 84,500 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,954 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 4,210 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1.12 million were reported by Meritage Grp Inc L P. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 5,643 shares. 111,240 are held by Azimuth. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 4,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,118 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 52,439 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 7,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has 1% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake.