Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increases Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.42 Million

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 143,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, up from 133,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 227,737 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 13,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 154,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.87 million, down from 167,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.19 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bardin Hill Management Prns Lp invested in 38,662 shares. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP has 504,903 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Ion Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 347,072 shares or 9.77% of all its holdings. 1,999 are held by Longfellow Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 21,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.57M were accumulated by Alpine Assocs. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 47,509 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 9,704 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Havens Advisors Limited has 6.42% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 82,500 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Mgmt reported 35,871 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company reported 6,626 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares to 438,498 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital reported 82,152 shares stake. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Salient Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,860 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association reported 49,874 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Violich Cap Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,383 shares. Boston accumulated 2.91M shares. 1,018 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 121,630 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.36 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 1.31 million shares. Old Retail Bank In reported 51,067 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

