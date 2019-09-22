Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increases Position in Boeing Co. (BA); Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $12.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 119,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 121,578 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, down from 240,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares to 6,617 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Ltd Partnership reported 1,723 shares stake. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,341 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.51% or 6,004 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation reported 46,748 shares. 1,675 are owned by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Penobscot Investment Management Company stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Sunbelt Secs stated it has 3,394 shares. Grassi Inv owns 54,407 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Prtn reported 1,250 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 7,972 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 0.15% stake. Alkeon Ltd Llc invested in 0.72% or 500,876 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt Llc owns 11,822 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0.6% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Assocs Limited Liability holds 3,300 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett & has 1.88 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% stake. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Capital Grp Inc invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodstock has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvey Inv Company invested in 57,644 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 22,430 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl reported 50,451 shares stake. 11,783 are held by Professional Advisory Svcs. Grassi Investment holds 106,500 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 125,800 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,813 shares. Fincl Mgmt Pro has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust invested in 2.16% or 106,891 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 203,031 shares to 258,031 shares, valued at $31.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).