Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ORDINARY (DCNSF) Shorts Increased By 12.62%

DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) had an increase of 12.62% in short interest. DCNSF’s SI was 346,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.62% from 307,500 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 165 days are for DAI-ICHI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:DCNSF)’s short sellers to cover DCNSF’s short positions. It closed at $15.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) stake by 33.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 2,470 shares as Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 9,771 shares with $3.34M value, up from 7,301 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc. now has $39.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $378.08. About 257,816 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. 4,000 shares valued at $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Stipancich John K. Shares for $1.54 million were sold by Conley Jason.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG) stake by 582,897 shares to 971,915 valued at $42.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class C stake by 2,046 shares and now owns 13,086 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 4. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,534 are held by Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc. Korea Invest Corporation has 150,345 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 39,993 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 0.14% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bamco Inc Ny reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 112,627 shares. Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc has 850 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd reported 57 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Llc owns 6,006 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 9,686 were accumulated by Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 840 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 161,008 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 161,531 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. provides life insurance products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.58 billion. It offers individual life insurance products and annuities, single premium whole life insurance products, and financial insurance and annuities; and group annuities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in provision of asset management services; and other businesses.