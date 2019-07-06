Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Position by $842,270 as Shares Rose; Oneok (OKE) Stock Value Rose While Everett Harris & Company Decreased Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $376.08. About 247,428 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 9,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 184,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.04 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $5.26 million activity. Conley Jason also sold $1.54M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were sold by Crisci Robert. Shares for $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.18M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.