Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $2.07 Million; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $454,948

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 104,232 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, up from 101,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Mgmt La has invested 2.41% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Icon Advisers owns 15,250 shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 20,808 shares. First City Cap Mngmt has 5,597 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.31% or 326,419 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,394 shares. Beacon Financial Grp invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc stated it has 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tompkins Financial invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca invested in 5,201 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 5 shares. Financial Bank has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sigma Counselors holds 965 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares to 26,905 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,498 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,609 shares. Brandywine Invest Lc accumulated 71,049 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,704 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 7,085 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Winslow Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% or 1.88 million shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 6,436 shares. Diversified holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4,475 shares. Stonebridge stated it has 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ballentine Prns Lc accumulated 0.06% or 7,609 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.48% or 36,636 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 3,047 shares. Navellier And holds 0.51% or 19,441 shares. Lone Pine Limited Com owns 5.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 4.93 million shares.