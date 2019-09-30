Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $2.07 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Css Cut Its Position as Shares Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 1,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 409 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $379.01. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 12,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 million, up from 6,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $390.54. About 729,634 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,547 were accumulated by Barr E S. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs & Pwr, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,160 shares. Fin Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stearns Financial Service Grp Incorporated holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,016 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 0.68% or 54,069 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invest Serv reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Becker Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger invested in 575,025 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Company reported 5,651 shares stake. Moreover, Frontier Inv Management has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,753 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 31,267 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 4.46 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 144,116 shares to 182,013 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.67 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Trust holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 35,754 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 1,266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Accredited holds 0.06% or 837 shares. Mairs & Power reported 606 shares. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 1.74% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 29,278 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.12% or 97,553 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited holds 23,335 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 128,292 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 3,379 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,000 shares. Yhb Advsr reported 722 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 177 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Co invested in 0.12% or 17,963 shares. 433 are held by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patriot, THAAD bolster Saudi defenses – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,403 shares to 10,683 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,905 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.