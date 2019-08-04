Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Position by $430,080 as Market Value Declined; Maltese Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) by $543,180 as Stock Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video)

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 24,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 106,217 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 81,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plumas Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 216 shares traded. Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) has declined 12.79% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PLBC News: 14/03/2018 Plumas Bancorp Ranked 5th Best Performing Community Bank in the Nation; 22/05/2018 – PLUMAS BANK TO BUY CARSON CITY, NV BRANCH FROM MUTUAL OF OMAHA; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Declares Dividend Increase; 10/04/2018 – Plumas Bank Promotes Boigon to Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 18c; 07/05/2018 – Macdonald Joins Plumas Bank as Vice Pres, Ag/Commercial Loan Expert; 17/04/2018 – Plumas Bancorp 1Q Net $3.3M; 07/05/2018 – MACDONALD JOINS PLUMAS BANK AS VICE PRESIDENT, AG/COMMERCIAL LOAN EXPERT; 17/04/2018 – PLUMAS BANCORP PLBC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.63

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,046 shares to 13,086 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 46,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,119 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Creative Planning reported 107,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd invested in 0.04% or 4,042 shares. The California-based Leisure Cap Mngmt has invested 1.15% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Associated Banc reported 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 24,019 shares. Virtu Ltd stated it has 19,367 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 14,525 are held by Hamel Associates. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.23 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 14,771 shares. Moreover, Condor Mgmt has 0.3% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 42,796 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 31,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 393,435 shares. Colony Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $115,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold PLBC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 573,371 shares or 3.93% more from 551,694 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Hanson Mcclain holds 3,349 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 12,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 36,481 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 72,045 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) for 15 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 4,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 53,054 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 505 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $49,829 activity. On Wednesday, July 24 the insider Kenny Richard Francis bought $24,899. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $24,930 was bought by Moore Jeffrey T..

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. by 32,400 shares to 155,100 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 39,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC).