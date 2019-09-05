Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased By $2.13 Million Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding; QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Has 2.07 Sentiment

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 122 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 59 cut down and sold stock positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 58.29 million shares, up from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding QTS Realty Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 50 Increased: 79 New Position: 43.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 63.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 3,738 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 9,629 shares with $5.49M value, up from 5,891 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $58.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $12.89 during the last trading session, reaching $509.11. About 286,147 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 10.74% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for 974,447 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 1.15 million shares or 9.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5.64% invested in the company for 861,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 2.28% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 910,911 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 95,786 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Spotify Technology S.A. stake by 2,710 shares to 40,997 valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stake by 9,845 shares and now owns 79,967 shares. Usg Corp. (NYSE:USG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 18.44% above currents $509.11 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray.